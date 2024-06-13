Gillson Capital LP Makes New $18.28 Million Investment in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 76,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,281,000. Globant makes up about 1.9% of Gillson Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Globant by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Globant by 68,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

Globant Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Globant stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,301. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.28. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $151.68 and a 1-year high of $251.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GLOB shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Globant from $272.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Globant in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Globant in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target (down from $290.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Globant Profile

(Free Report)

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.