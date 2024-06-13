Gillson Capital LP Reduces Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Gillson Capital LP lowered its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,967 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for about 3.0% of Gillson Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $28,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,323,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,493,000 after purchasing an additional 672,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,664,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,202,742,000 after acquiring an additional 726,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,209,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,345,000 after purchasing an additional 34,999 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,308,316,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,139,872,000 after buying an additional 90,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $246.00 to $240.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.71.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $3,974,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,069 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,045 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $259.00. 232,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.29. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.72. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $259.55.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

