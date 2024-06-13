Gladstone Capital Management LLP Acquires 211 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Gladstone Capital Management LLP raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,320 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. First Citizens BancShares comprises about 4.4% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $37,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 37 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCNCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (up previously from $1,900.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,950.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut First Citizens BancShares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,829.90.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock traded down $22.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,639.38. 6,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,707. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,684.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,557.37. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,181.71 and a 1 year high of $1,810.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $52.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.27 by $8.65. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 188.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total value of $1,766,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,766.24, for a total transaction of $1,766,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,559.09, for a total value of $935,454.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,549,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock worth $6,209,022 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

