Glazer Capital LLC Buys 56,945 Shares of Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 256,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,945 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned approximately 2.76% of Mars Acquisition worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Mars Acquisition by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 206,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mars Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mars Acquisition by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 384,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 35,734 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mars Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, Kim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mars Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Mars Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MARX remained flat at $10.76 during midday trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427. Mars Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $11.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.69.

Mars Acquisition Profile

Mars Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

