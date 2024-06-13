Glazer Capital LLC Decreases Position in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA)

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its position in Investcorp India Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IVCA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,412 shares during the period. Investcorp India Acquisition comprises approximately 1.5% of Glazer Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Glazer Capital LLC owned 8.29% of Investcorp India Acquisition worth $14,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp India Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,654,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 602,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 195,957 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Investcorp India Acquisition by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC boosted its holdings in Investcorp India Acquisition by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 225,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Investcorp India Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. 55.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investcorp India Acquisition Trading Up 5.0 %

IVCA stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.90. 3,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,063. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13. Investcorp India Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $11.90.

Investcorp India Acquisition Company Profile

Investcorp India Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Investcorp Acquisition Corp.

