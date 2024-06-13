Glazer Capital LLC Increases Stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA)

Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CMCA – Free Report) by 113.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255,288 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 4.81% of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Kim LLC purchased a new stake in Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. 44.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $11.05. 5,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,985. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $11.77.

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Company Profile

Capitalworks Emerging Markets Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on companies operating in consumer and consumer technology; financial and business services; healthcare and technology; and media and telecom sectors.

