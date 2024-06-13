Glazer Capital LLC Lowers Stake in TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its position in TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in TenX Keane Acquisition were worth $4,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TENK. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in TenX Keane Acquisition by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 71,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 42,814 shares during the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in TenX Keane Acquisition in the third quarter worth $2,423,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in TenX Keane Acquisition by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 266,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 545,113 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 415,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after buying an additional 274,933 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TENK remained flat at $11.35 on Thursday. 110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,784. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. TenX Keane Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.48 and a twelve month high of $12.03.

TenX Keane Acquisition does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

