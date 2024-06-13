Glazer Capital LLC Sells 421,516 Shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI)

Glazer Capital LLC trimmed its stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Free Report) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421,516 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 2.70% of APx Acquisition Corp. I worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 593,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 134,890 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 284,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 277,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 40,339 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $1,519,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

APx Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $11.57 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,230. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.35. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 52-week low of $9.86 and a 52-week high of $11.58.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

