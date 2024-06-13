Glenview Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 943,277 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 943,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,305,000. Fiserv makes up about 2.7% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Fiserv as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after buying an additional 789,232 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $960,592,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $927,298,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $900,674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FI shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FI traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.59. 694,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,935. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,438,915. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

