Glenview Capital Management LLC Has $297.46 Million Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,006,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272,212 shares during the period. DXC Technology accounts for 6.4% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of DXC Technology worth $297,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of DXC Technology by 2.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 73,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 21.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,541,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,934,000 after purchasing an additional 455,115 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 59.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 9.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXC. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.14.

DXC traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.62. 851,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,901. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $28.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.73.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

