Glenview Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Glenview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,740,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 1.36% of Orthofix Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 4th quarter worth $40,916,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,445,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Orthofix Medical during the third quarter worth about $2,698,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,885 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,226,000 after buying an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OFIX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.49. 173,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,155. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $21.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $468.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $188.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.40 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 16.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm upgraded Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

