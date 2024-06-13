Glenview Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Glenview Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,943 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 1.5% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of HCA Healthcare worth $68,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at $520,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $110,757.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,470.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,617 shares of company stock worth $4,321,986. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Baird R W upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.59.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $339.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,129. The company has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $343.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

