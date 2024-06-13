Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.36.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $95.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.33 and its 200 day moving average is $123.56. Global Payments has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $141.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

