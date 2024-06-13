Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Global Water Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a payout ratio of 96.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 96.8%.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

GWRS stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,448. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. The stock has a market cap of $300.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.00.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Global Water Resources will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

