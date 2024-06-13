Gobi Capital LLC Sells 75,900 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Gobi Capital LLC cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,449,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 75,900 shares during the period. Copart accounts for 12.3% of Gobi Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gobi Capital LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Copart worth $169,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 100.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,821,000 after purchasing an additional 48,891,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $463,262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Copart by 84.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,568,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Copart by 79.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,359,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 93.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,733,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122,991 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $53.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,371,260. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

