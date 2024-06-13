Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Boosts Stake in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its position in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,647,016 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,310 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned about 1.03% of Trilogy Metals worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Old West Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trilogy Metals in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trilogy Metals

In other Trilogy Metals news, CFO Elaine Sanders sold 53,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $26,192.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,503,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,522.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trilogy Metals Price Performance

Shares of TMQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 14,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,038. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.69 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

