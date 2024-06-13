Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. ChampionX accounts for about 1.9% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of ChampionX worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHX. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,122 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,364,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,912,000 after buying an additional 110,956 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,433,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,305,000 after buying an additional 349,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,121,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,189,000 after buying an additional 157,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,466,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,056,000 after buying an additional 40,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHX traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $31.01. 476,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,917,568. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $39.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.39.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.13 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. As a group, analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is currently 20.65%.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Featured Articles

