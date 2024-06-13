Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Buys 3,380 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the quarter. CF Industries comprises 2.1% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned about 0.06% of CF Industries worth $8,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in CF Industries by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,644,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,445,000 after purchasing an additional 151,148 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,078,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,753,000 after purchasing an additional 204,536 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,928,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,779,000 after buying an additional 414,785 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CF Industries by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,862,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,576,000 after buying an additional 203,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $193,145,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

CF Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

CF Industries stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.52. 347,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.97 and a 52-week high of $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.77.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

