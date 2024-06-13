Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,885,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 101,120 shares during the period. Denison Mines makes up approximately 1.2% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC owned about 0.32% of Denison Mines worth $5,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DNN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Denison Mines by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $897,000. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in shares of Denison Mines by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 31,390,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,148,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denison Mines Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of DNN stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,681,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,353,438. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.72. Denison Mines Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Denison Mines ( NYSEAMERICAN:DNN Get Free Report ) (TSE:DML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Denison Mines had a net margin of 888.36% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

