Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Shares Gap Down to $15.84

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.84, but opened at $14.26. Gold Fields shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 1,947,066 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on GFI shares. UBS Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Gold Fields from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 127,542 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,295,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 200,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 73,561 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

