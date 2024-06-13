Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 14,743 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $12,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIO traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $282.64. 70,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $291.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.60. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.59 and a 52-week high of $431.79.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $610.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Citigroup cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.67.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

