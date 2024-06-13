Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 7,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $457.07. The company had a trading volume of 92,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $479.50. The stock has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $462.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.01.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

