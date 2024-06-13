Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $10.18 Million Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,365 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 26,166.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.85.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.2 %

DAL traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,001,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,632,177. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.28. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.14%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

