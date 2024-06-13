Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $12.82 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 88,849 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $12,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% during the third quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SWKS traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $102.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,828. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.41 and a 200-day moving average of $102.22.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

