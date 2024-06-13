Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,091 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 29,164 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 0.4% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $19,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Salesforce by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $916,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,512 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth $564,188,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 23,653.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $370,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,441,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,161,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,284,475.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,441,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,161,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,284,475.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.64, for a total value of $1,437,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,732.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 649,670 shares of company stock valued at $182,751,808. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $2.18 on Thursday, reaching $233.62. 1,790,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,609,334. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $226.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.