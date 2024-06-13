Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 81,103 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 81,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,774,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,806,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 6,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 14,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 338,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,366,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,438,915. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FI traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.71. The company had a trading volume of 165,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.53.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.44.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

