Governors Lane LP Makes New Investment in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Governors Lane LP acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 364,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,451,000. Cerevel Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.6% of Governors Lane LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Governors Lane LP owned 0.20% of Cerevel Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Investors LLC now owns 65,679,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,784,823,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,623,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,693,000 after buying an additional 129,355 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 690.7% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,555,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,356,000 after buying an additional 6,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,371,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,087,000 after buying an additional 708,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,529,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,211,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,638 shares in the company, valued at $658,359.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price target on Cerevel Therapeutics from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 169,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,698. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $43.59. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.15.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.12). On average, analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies for neuroscience diseases in the United States. It is developing Emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat panic symptoms model.

