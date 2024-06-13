Graco (NYSE:GGG) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, hitting $81.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,015. Graco has a 12 month low of $69.78 and a 12 month high of $94.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.23.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $492.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Graco will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

