Granahan Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,277 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 1.00% of Bumble worth $20,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter worth $16,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bumble by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,599,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,374 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the fourth quarter worth $10,678,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bumble by 800.0% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Bumble by 4.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,303,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,895,000 after purchasing an additional 347,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMBL. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bumble from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Bumble from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Bumble from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

Insider Transactions at Bumble

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Stock Performance

BMBL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.77. 90,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,843,013. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.24 and a beta of 1.73.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

