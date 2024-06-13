Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $107.01 Million Holdings in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,115,393 shares during the quarter. indie Semiconductor makes up approximately 3.5% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of indie Semiconductor worth $107,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INDI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in indie Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of indie Semiconductor stock traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $7.26. 325,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,098. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.82. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.13). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.30 million. Analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other indie Semiconductor news, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $337,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,731 shares in the company, valued at $564,346.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $340,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,039,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,831.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $337,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,346.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,973 shares of company stock worth $708,076 in the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

Read Our Latest Report on INDI

About indie Semiconductor

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.