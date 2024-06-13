Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $28 Million Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Granahan Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. RBC Bearings accounts for approximately 0.9% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 0.34% of RBC Bearings worth $27,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,694,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $630,872,000 after acquiring an additional 57,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 712,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,926,000 after buying an additional 99,066 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,154,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 585,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,942,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 386,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,508,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBC. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $309.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $167,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,188.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.9 %

RBC Bearings stock traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $275.39. 4,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,805. The business’s 50 day moving average is $267.99 and its 200 day moving average is $269.20. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $299.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $413.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About RBC Bearings



RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

