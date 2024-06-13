Granahan Investment Management LLC Has $52.13 Million Stock Position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries makes up about 1.7% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Chart Industries worth $52,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded down $2.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.80. 8,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,908. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.48 and a 1-year high of $184.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.43, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $950.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GTLS shares. UBS Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.57.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

