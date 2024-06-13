Granahan Investment Management LLC Purchases 14,617 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 156,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Guidewire Software worth $17,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Guidewire Software by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $409,563.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,695,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $493,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,420,656.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total value of $409,563.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,397 shares in the company, valued at $16,695,114.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,087. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $134.13. The company had a trading volume of 21,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,532. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,040.30 and a beta of 1.14. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $138.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.13.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Further Reading

