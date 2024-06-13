Granahan Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 221,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $22,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.56.

NASDAQ EEFT traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $109.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,020. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $121.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.85 million. Research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

