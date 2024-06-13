Granahan Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,480 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100,074 shares during the period. SPS Commerce comprises 2.1% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of SPS Commerce worth $62,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $439,000. Thematics Asset Management grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 83,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,779,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 130,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84,420 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 98,950.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

SPS Commerce Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.04. 1,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,748. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.22. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.66 and a beta of 0.83. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.96 and a 12-month high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

