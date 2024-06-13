Granahan Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,060,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,852 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 1.91% of Phreesia worth $24,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Birchview Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phreesia stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,203. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.92. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $101.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.94 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 31.87% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, insider Janet Gunzburg sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $65,551.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,971.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Phreesia news, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $75,867.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,733.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janet Gunzburg sold 2,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $65,551.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,609 shares in the company, valued at $944,971.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,776. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

