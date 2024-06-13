Granby Capital Management LLC Acquires 60,000 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Granby Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Granby Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,360,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,029,141. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.43. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The firm has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

