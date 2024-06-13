Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,402 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 3.7% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Gladstone Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,680,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $774,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,888,000. Bain Capital Public Equity LP bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,738,841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $427,094,000 after buying an additional 155,111 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock traded down $4.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $222.28. 1,364,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,075. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.06 and a 52 week high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.70.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

