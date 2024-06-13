Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications comprises approximately 1.2% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 769.2% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 219.5% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $273.55. 278,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,989. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.08 and a twelve month high of $458.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.56 and its 200-day moving average is $313.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $7.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.78 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $13.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.47.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

