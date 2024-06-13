Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 1,959 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $8.39.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

The company has a market cap of $791.14 million, a P/E ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.07.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -266.67%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

