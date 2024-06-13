Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Acquires New Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,540 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $654,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $436,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 77,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHP. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of BHP Group stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $57.19. 1,271,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,517,918. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

