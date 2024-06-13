Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Invests $1.29 Million in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. Sempra accounts for about 2.0% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sempra by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SRE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Insider Activity at Sempra

In other news, Director Richard J. Mark bought 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.97 per share, for a total transaction of $150,092.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,597.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of SRE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.62. 408,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,004,483. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.80. Sempra has a twelve month low of $63.75 and a twelve month high of $78.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Sempra’s revenue was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.93%.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

