Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Invests $456,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,348,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $288,195,000 after purchasing an additional 37,823 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,041,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,759,000 after purchasing an additional 67,930 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 968,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,892,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 928,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,883,000 after purchasing an additional 44,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at $546,759. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $472,450. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on SCCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern Copper from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Southern Copper from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.33.

Southern Copper Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SCCO traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $106.31. The stock had a trading volume of 483,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,198. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.90. The firm has a market cap of $83.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.64 and a fifty-two week high of $129.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.33%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

