Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Invests $949,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $949,000. Progressive comprises 1.4% of Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Progressive by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 28.7% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Progressive by 86.4% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 693,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,621,000 after buying an additional 321,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE PGR traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.50. 981,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,503. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $119.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $217.77.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at $63,978,003.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,818 shares of company stock worth $4,280,482 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Progressive from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on Progressive

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.