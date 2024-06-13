Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (GECCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GECCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3713 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 Price Performance

GECCO stock remained flat at $24.81 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696. Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026 has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.47.

About Great Elm Capital Corp. 5.875% Notes due 2026

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

