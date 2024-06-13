Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Declares Dividend of $0.54 (NASDAQ:GECCZ)

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 10th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5408 per share on Sunday, June 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Stock Up 0.2 %
GECCZ stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $26.00.
About Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028
