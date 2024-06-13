Great Point Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 994,229 Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE)

Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 994,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,268,000. Neurogene comprises about 3.3% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned about 0.42% of Neurogene at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Neurogene during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,036,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurogene alerts:

Neurogene Price Performance

Shares of Neurogene stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,890. Neurogene Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $53.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Neurogene ( NASDAQ:NGNE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurogene Inc. will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NGNE. SVB Leerink started coverage on Neurogene in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurogene in a report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Neurogene in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Baird R W raised Neurogene to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NGNE

Neurogene Company Profile

(Free Report)

Neurogene Inc, a biotechnology company, develops genetic medicines for rare neurological diseases. The company's product candidates include NGN-401 which is packaged in an adeno-associated virus 9 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Rett syndrome; and NGN-101, a conventional gene therapy candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat CLN5 Batten disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurogene Inc. (NASDAQ:NGNE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.