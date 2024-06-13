Great Point Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth about $660,000. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,747,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $130,553,000 after buying an additional 319,301 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merus by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 888,888 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,444,000 after buying an additional 444,444 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,373,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,275,000 after buying an additional 376,861 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Merus by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Merus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRUS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Merus from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Merus from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $57.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.70.

Merus Stock Performance

Shares of Merus stock traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $57.13. 265,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,192. Merus has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $61.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.19.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. Merus had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 390.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merus news, VP Harry Shuman sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $422,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,995.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,300 shares of company stock valued at $792,792 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.