Great Point Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE)

Great Point Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,037,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,543 shares during the quarter. Aerovate Therapeutics accounts for about 4.0% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Great Point Partners LLC owned approximately 3.75% of Aerovate Therapeutics worth $23,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $9,052,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aerovate Therapeutics alerts:

Aerovate Therapeutics Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of AVTE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.75. 54,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,113. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.23. The firm has a market cap of $684.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.30. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $32.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aerovate Therapeutics

Aerovate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AVTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.09). On average, research analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $106,300.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,273.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $106,300.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,273.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 10,000 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,143. Company insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVTE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AVTE

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerovate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.