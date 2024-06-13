Great Point Partners LLC Sells 114,393 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Great Point Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 50.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 114,393 shares during the period. Intra-Cellular Therapies accounts for 1.4% of Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Great Point Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,191.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.78. The stock had a trading volume of 223,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average is $68.12. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 18.49% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

